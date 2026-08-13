Azercell expands Crisis Management Group project across regions [PHOTOS]

13 August 2026 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The company continues to strengthen the readiness of technical teams to maintain connectivity during emergencies

Azercell is expanding its Crisis Management Group (BİQ) project as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the resilience of telecommunications infrastructure and maintain reliable connectivity during emergencies. As part of the latest phase of the project, employees of Aztelekom’s North-Eastern Regional Branch completed specialized crisis response training.

The training covered key aspects of crisis response, including maintaining network continuity, rapid decision-making, managing emergency recovery operations, and effective coordination across relevant organizations. Combining theoretical instruction with practical exercises, the program further strengthened the preparedness of regional technical teams to respond effectively to emergencies.

Similar training sessions are planned across all Aztelekom regional branches by the end of the year. The initiative will help build strong technical teams across the country, while promoting consistent standards for crisis response.

Launched in 2024 in cooperation with Aztelekom and Azercosmos, the Crisis Management Group project brings together the expertise and resources of the three organizations to ensure the continuity and rapid restoration of telecommunications services during crises. The project enables the rapid exchange of information, resource mobilization and coordinated recovery efforts during crises, strengthening the overall resilience of Azerbaijan’s telecommunications infrastructure.