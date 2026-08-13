Türkiye’s century vision faces its biggest test in human capital

13 August 2026 19:51 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Today, one of the greatest challenges we face at both the global and societal levels is the profound crisis of self-confidence that begins when individuals become detached from the existential foundations of their own identity. This crisis is not merely a state of psychological inadequacy; it is a form of collective stagnation whose effects are felt across almost every sphere, from the way we learn and understand life to our motivation to produce and our determination to create original works.

The weakening of intellectual production and the erosion of identity consciousness have distanced even those circles that describe themselves as “intellectuals” and are expected to guide society from their role as sources of direction and guidance, giving rise, in effect, to a period of intellectual stagnation. In such an environment, where rhetoric that is ambitious but detached from genuine achievement has become increasingly visible in the public sphere, rebuilding intellectual and cultural production is a responsibility that is more difficult than ever, but equally more vital.

In this period of cultural drought, the greatest and most difficult responsibility is undoubtedly to raise and cultivate people. However, this process cannot be viewed merely as providing individuals with a comfortable life, offering good educational opportunities or increasing economic prosperity. To truly cultivate oneself and raise a generation means enabling individuals to evaluate their past, present and future along the same line of understanding, to internalize their own vision of civilization and to become subjects once again in a world in which they are increasingly reduced to objects.

Indeed, the first condition for building a strong future is to restore confidence in our own essence and to raise conscious generations capable of carrying our civilizational heritage into the future. For this reason, as a society, we should regard the challenges we face today not as threats, but as opportunities for a new revival.

Today, the drive for greater domestic and national capability in the defense industry, one of the most tangible manifestations of the ideal of full independence, is as strategically important for the security of our borders as raising an educated, qualified and highly conscious young generation is for the future of our state and the continuity of our nation.

Technological infrastructure, defense systems, cybersecurity networks and physical fortifications provide a powerful shield against external threats. At the same time, young people who are committed to their national identity, preserve their moral values, possess a strong sense of cultural belonging and are equipped with the knowledge required by the modern age constitute the strongest invisible line of defense against cultural alienation, the erosion of identity and attempts at global assimilation.

It should not be forgotten that possessing the ability to produce the most advanced technologies is not enough on its own. The decisive factor is the quality of the human resources capable of managing and developing those technologies and giving them an ethical direction. In societies where science cannot advance together with conscience, and technology cannot progress together with morality, material power cannot be transformed into the construction of a lasting civilization.

For this reason, cultivating qualified human resources is not merely a matter of education policy; it is also an integral part of a long-term national security strategy. The success of the goal of a strong Türkiye and the “Century of Türkiye” depends on ensuring that the achievements made in the defense industry are carried into the future by generations raised with knowledge, morality, a commitment to production and a strong sense of responsibility.

The first and most important foundation for building qualified human resources and a conscious young generation is undoubtedly the institution of the family. Just as ensuring border security through the defense industry is of strategic importance, protecting the family structure, which represents the essence of our civilization, is equally vital as a matter of national security.

Therefore, policies that prioritize the family must not remain confined to official documents or theoretical rhetoric; they must find concrete expression in every sphere of social life. Policies that strengthen the intellectual, moral and cultural development of future generations must consequently be pursued with determination. Carefully analyzing every social problem that weakens family bonds, developing solution-oriented approaches and expanding practices that strengthen the family are indispensable conditions for building a strong society.

Civilizations rise on the foundation of strong families. Societies capable of preserving the peace, integrity and continuity of the family institution can build strong states not only for today but also for tomorrow. Protecting the family is therefore one of the most important responsibilities involved in preserving our past, strengthening our present and securing our future.

Indeed, the greatest force that will carry the vision of the “Century of Türkiye” into the future will be generations that remain connected to their roots, are equipped with the knowledge and technology of the modern age, possess a strong awareness of moral responsibility and have made serving their nation a guiding principle in their lives.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has been the architect of this great journey of development and civilization, has shaped Türkiye’s political, economic and strategic transformation through the leadership he has demonstrated for nearly a quarter of a century. Today, as the head of our state, he continues to guide our nation as the strongest representative of the vision of the “Century of Türkiye.”