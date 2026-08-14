Azerbaijan, Georgia reaffirm commitment to strategic partnership

14 August 2026 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

The sides discussed prospects for further deepening bilateral cooperation. In this context, they emphasized the strategic importance of the agreements signed during the Georgian prime minister’s official visit to Azerbaijan.

According to the Georgian Government Administration, the meeting highlighted the high level of strategic partnership between the two countries.

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