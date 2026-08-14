White House announces new tariffs on drones over national security concerns

14 August 2026 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

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US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation, introducing tariffs on imports of drones and drone components, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement published by the White House, a 100% tariff will apply to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of certain sizes or with specific capabilities considered particularly important to US national security. The measure will also cover docking stations and certain critical components for these drones.

The proclamation specifies that the 100% tariff will apply, among other products, to drones with a maximum takeoff weight of more than 25 kilograms that are equipped with thermal imaging systems.

A 25% tariff will apply to drones with a maximum takeoff weight of 25 kilograms or less.

Drones and components from the EU, Japan, Liechtenstein, South Korea, Switzerland, and Taiwan will face a 15% tariff, while qualifying imports from the UK will be subject to a 10% rate, provided substantially all hardware, software and technology originate from those countries and the US.

The new tariffs will take effect 21 days after the proclamation is signed. For components of drones that are not particularly sensitive, the tariffs will take effect 180 days after signing.

The White House said the measures aim to expand domestic drone production and reduce reliance on foreign sources for critical components.