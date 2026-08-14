Azerbaijan’s oil price buffer widens as Brent surges above budget benchmark [ANALYSIS]

14 August 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan entered 2026 with a state budget built around an average oil price assumption of $65 per barrel. That figure, set below the $70 assumption used for 2025, reflects a prudent approach to a commodity market where prices can change sharply under the influence of global supply, demand and geopolitical developments. Yet the oil market has moved considerably above that budget benchmark, creating a favorable environment for Azerbaijan’s public finances.

The significance of the $65 assumption becomes particularly clear against the latest oil-market outlook. The U.S. Energy Information Administration now expects Brent crude to average around $85 per barrel in the third quarter of 2026, while its broader annual forecast has also been raised significantly. The EIA attributes the higher outlook to disruptions affecting oil production and shipments in the Middle East, including reduced flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

For Azerbaijan, this creates an important financial cushion. The state budget was designed on the basis of a considerably lower oil price, meaning that an extended period of prices above $65 provides a stronger external environment than the one assumed during budget planning. Azerbaijan’s 2026 budget materials projected state revenues at AZN 38.423 billion, equivalent to 28.6% of GDP, using the $65 oil-price assumption.

The difference between the budget assumption and current market expectations is therefore more than a statistical curiosity. It demonstrates the value of conservative fiscal planning in an oil-producing economy. When the budget is built around a moderate price assumption, a period of stronger oil prices can provide additional room for maintaining fiscal stability, supporting public investment and strengthening the country’s broader financial position.

At the same time, the current oil-price environment should be viewed in its proper context. Much of the recent increase is connected to disruptions in global oil supply and transportation. The EIA estimates that about 5.5 million barrels per day of Middle Eastern oil production was shut in during July, while constrained shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have further tightened the market. The agency expects global oil supply to remain below earlier expectations in 2026, while demand remains comparatively strong.

This is important for Azerbaijan because the country benefits not only from the price of oil but also from the volume it is able to produce and export. Azerbaijan’s oil and condensate production has been gradually declining, with the EIA forecasting liquid hydrocarbon production at about 550,000 barrels per day for 2026 and around 540,000 barrels per day in the third and fourth quarters.

Consequently, higher prices are particularly valuable because they can partly offset the effect of lower production volumes. In simple terms, when fewer barrels are produced, a stronger price environment helps preserve export revenues. This makes the current market situation favorable for Azerbaijan even though the country’s long-term energy strategy increasingly extends beyond crude oil.

Another important point is that Azerbaijan’s $65 budget assumption should not be interpreted as a forecast that oil will actually trade at $65 throughout the year. It is a planning benchmark. The government has effectively created a margin between the price used for fiscal planning and the price that the market may ultimately deliver. That margin can be especially useful in a volatile environment.

The outlook for 2027 also reinforces the importance of this approach. The EIA expects Brent prices to decline from elevated 2026 levels as global trade and Middle Eastern production gradually recover, although the agency now expects the decline to be less pronounced than previously forecast. Its latest outlook puts the 2027 Brent average at about $69.39 per barrel.

That forecast is remarkably close to Azerbaijan’s $65 budget benchmark. It suggests that the country’s fiscal planning is positioned around a price level that remains relatively resilient even if the extraordinary geopolitical premium in today's oil market fades.

For Azerbaijan, this is ultimately a story about fiscal flexibility. The country is entering a period in which oil prices are providing a favorable external backdrop while the state budget remains anchored to a comparatively cautious price assumption. That combination gives Azerbaijan an opportunity to benefit from stronger energy revenues without relying entirely on the continuation of unusually high oil prices.

The broader lesson is equally important. In commodity-producing economies, the strongest position is not necessarily created by assuming the highest possible oil price. It is created by planning around a reasonable baseline and allowing favorable market conditions to provide additional financial space.

With its 2026 budget based on $65 oil, Azerbaijan has done precisely that. If oil prices remain above this level for a substantial part of the year, the country will enjoy a meaningful cushion. And if prices eventually normalize closer to the long-term range projected by international energy analysts, the underlying budget assumption will still provide a relatively stable foundation.

In an oil market defined by uncertainty, Azerbaijan’s $65 benchmark therefore stands out not as a limitation, but as a source of fiscal resilience.