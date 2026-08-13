Lenovo shares jump after record revenue

13 August 2026 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Shares of Lenovo Group surged more than 20% on Thursday after the Chinese technology giant reported record revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2026/27, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The company posted an all-time high quarterly revenue of $26.9 billion, representing a 43% increase compared with the same period a year earlier. Adjusted net income rose even more sharply, jumping 176% to $1.1 billion.

Lenovo said the strong performance was driven largely by growing demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure, data-center equipment and AI-powered devices. The company has been expanding its presence in the AI market as businesses around the world increase spending on computing capacity and advanced hardware.

Following the results, Lenovo’s Hong Kong-listed shares jumped 20.25% to HK$34.92 at 7:58 a.m. CET, marking one of the company’s strongest market moves in recent years.

The results highlight how the global AI boom is benefiting not only software developers but also hardware manufacturers. As companies invest billions of dollars in AI servers, chips and data centers, demand for the infrastructure needed to run these systems has become a major source of growth for the technology industry.

Lenovo, traditionally known for its personal computers, has been gradually transforming itself into a broader technology company. Its expanding AI infrastructure business could become increasingly important as demand for artificial intelligence continues to reshape the global hardware market.