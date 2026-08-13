Incheon Airport tops world in international passenger traffic

13 August 2026 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

Incheon International Airport in South Korea has become the world’s busiest airport for international passenger traffic for the first time, according to preliminary figures, AzerNEWS reports.

Data from Airports Council International (ACI) shows that Incheon handled approximately 38.4 million international passengers during the first six months of 2026.

London Heathrow ranked second with 37.79 million international passengers, while Singapore’s Changi Airport took third place with 34.53 million passengers.

Incheon Airport officials attributed the sharp increase partly to changes in global air traffic caused by geopolitical tensions. Some passengers who previously used major Middle Eastern hubs as transit points have reportedly switched to alternative routes, including connections through Incheon.

Dubai International Airport, which ranked among the world’s top two airports for international passenger traffic in both 2024 and 2025, is expected to fall out of the top five in the latest ranking. Heathrow, meanwhile, was fifth in 2024 and seventh in 2025, while Incheon ranked 12th and 13th respectively.

According to Incheon International Airport Corporation, the number of transit passengers at the South Korean hub increased by 18% compared with the same period last year. The airport has increasingly positioned itself as an important gateway between Asia, Europe and North America.

The rise is particularly notable because Incheon was not traditionally among the very top airports for international passenger traffic. Its rapid growth highlights how geopolitical developments, airline route changes and shifting travel patterns can quickly reshape the global aviation map.

Another interesting factor is South Korea’s growing role as an international transportation and business hub. Incheon is connected to Seoul by high-speed rail and other transport links, while its location in Northeast Asia makes it an attractive transit point for passengers traveling between different regions.

If the current trend continues, 2026 could mark a major turning point for Incheon, potentially establishing it as one of the world’s most important international aviation hubs.