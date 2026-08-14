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Friday, August 14, 2026

SOCAR’s revenue reaches AZN 86.3 billion as profit surges in 2025

14 August 2026 14:52 (UTC+04:00)
SOCAR’s revenue reaches AZN 86.3 billion as profit surges in 2025
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) generated AZN 86.3 billion in revenue and AZN 12.6 billion in gross profit in 2025, AzerNEWS reports, citing the company.

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