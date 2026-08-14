Putin gets unlikely ally as Europe’s heat disrupts Ukraine’s supply routes

14 August 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

An unexpected challenge has emerged for Ukraine as extreme heat and drought across Europe have complicated the use of alternative export and supply routes, AzerNEWS reports, citing Newsweek.

The prolonged period of unusually hot and dry weather has caused water levels in the Danube River to fall, making navigation more difficult. The disruption has also affected electricity supplies from Romania to Ukraine, adding further pressure to the country’s energy system.

Western Europe experienced record-breaking heat in June and July, contributing to severe drought conditions and widespread wildfires. According to the Copernicus Climate Change Service, the region’s average temperature over the two-month period reached 21.62°C, surpassing the previous record set in 2022. Soil moisture levels were also significantly below those recorded during the same period in 2022.

The situation has created additional logistical and energy challenges for Ukraine, which has increasingly relied on alternative routes and external support amid disruptions to its infrastructure.

It was noted that extreme heat and drought are placing additional strain on Ukraine’s backup systems at a time when ports, energy infrastructure and other facilities across the country continue to face damage.

Russia has meanwhile intensified its campaign against the ports around Odesa, the vital Black Sea city in southwest Ukraine.

According to Newsweek, Russian President Vladimir Putin has an unexpected ally in this campaign: a hotter, drier Europe. "He cannot command it, and it does not always favor Russia," the publication notes.

Image: Reuters