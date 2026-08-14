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Friday, August 14, 2026

Gold price drops to $4,332.90 per ounce on COMEX

14 August 2026 11:25 (UTC+04:00)
Gold price drops to $4,332.90 per ounce on COMEX
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Gold prices declined on the COMEX commodity exchange in New York. Investment demand and central bank buying continued to support gold prices. However, both precious metals lost ground after a firm start in domestic trade. The price of one troy ounce of gold decreased by...

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