Houthis claim strike on Saudi Aramco oil facility in Jizan

14 August 2026 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Yemen’s Houthi movement has claimed that it carried out a strike on an oil refinery belonging to Saudi Aramco in the Saudi Arabian city of Jizan, AzerNEWS reports, citing the SABA news agency.

According to the source, the attack was carried out using two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Earlier, reports emerged that the Houthis had launched missile and drone attacks on the port of Mocha, located on Yemen’s Red Sea coast.

The Saudi government and Aramco didn’t immediately comment on the claim outside of regular business hours.

A years-long truce in Yemen's civil war between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government appeared to collapse last month as fighting between regional allies of the United States and Iran flared.

In July, the Houthis announced a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia, hitting Saudi tankers.

On Sunday, Houthis said they had struck an oil facility on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast.