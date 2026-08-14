Kazakhstan increases oil shipments to BTC pipeline via Aktau port

14 August 2026 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Kazakhstan’s national oil transportation company KazTransOil shipped 155,000 tons of Kazakh oil via the Port of Aktau toward the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in July 2026, marking an 11.5% increase compared with the same month last year.

AzerNEWS reports that the latest figures reflect Kazakhstan’s continued efforts to increase oil exports through the Trans-Caspian route and diversify its export infrastructure.

Kazakhstan has been steadily increasing shipments to the BTC system. In the first half of 2026, KazTransOil loaded 1.713 million tons of oil onto tankers at the Port of Aktau, including 704,000 tons destined for the BTC pipeline.

Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov previously said the country planned to transport 2.2 million tons of oil through the BTC system in 2026. He also said the annual volume could potentially reach 2.5–3 million tons, depending on year-end shipments.

Kazakhstan exported approximately 1.2 million tons of oil through the BTC pipeline in 2025, meaning the country is seeking to significantly increase volumes through the route this year.

The BTC pipeline, which connects Azerbaijan’s Caspian coast with Georgia and Türkiye’s Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, has become an important component of Kazakhstan’s efforts to diversify oil export routes and expand shipments through the Caspian Sea.

The increase in Kazakh crude deliveries also strengthens Azerbaijan’s role as a key transit hub for Central Asian energy exports and supports the broader development of Trans-Caspian connectivity.