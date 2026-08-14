Azerbaijan's Ismayilli-1 Hydropower Plant generates 39.8 million kWh of electricity
The Ismayilli-1 Small Hydropower Plant, located near the village of Sumagalli in Azerbaijan’s Ismayilli district, has generated 39.8 million kWh of electricity since it was commissioned through July 1 this year, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.
The ministry said the Ismayilli-1 plant uses hydropower, a renewable and environmentally friendly source of energy.
Small hydropower plants contribute to electricity generation from renewable sources, diversify the energy mix and help reduce the environmental impact of power generation.
The Ismayilli-1 plant was officially inaugurated on August 14, 2013, in a ceremony attended by President Ilham Aliyev. The facility consists of three hydro units, each with a capacity of 0.527 MW, giving the plant a total installed capacity of 1.581 MW.
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