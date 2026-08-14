Caspian Sea Day celebrated in Baku with environmental and inclusive programme [PHOTOS]

14 August 2026 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On Caspian Sea Day, an environmental and inclusive programme titled Caspian Senses Observatory was held at the Sea Breeze Resort in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

The programme was organized by Sea Breeze in cooperation with the socio-environmental centre EcoSphere.

Caspian Senses Observatory is a pilot public observation initiative focused on the Caspian Sea, combining environmental research, citizen science and an inclusive approach, according to the organisers. The programme is based on the idea that everyone, regardless of age, developmental characteristics or individual ways of perceiving the world around them, can become an observer, researcher and protector of the Caspian Sea.

The first participants in the programme were young Sea Breeze residents and invited children with different developmental needs. At interactive research stations, the children explored the Caspian through different sensory channels — sight, hearing, touch and smell. They carried out simple measurements, learned about the biodiversity of the coastline, practised identifying and recording signs of pollution, and explored the accessibility of the beach environment.

"We start from a very simple idea: anyone can become an observer of the Caspian. One person may be better at noticing visual changes, while another perceives the environment through sound, touch or smell. Our task is to translate these different ways of perception into clear and comparable observations that can be recorded and brought together," said Firuza Sultanzade, head of the EcoSphere socio-environmental centre.

This approach offers a new perspective on inclusion: it is not only about ensuring access to environmental activities, but also about enabling people with different ways of perceiving the world to participate in environmental observation and contribute to building knowledge about their surroundings.

The programme's honorary guest was Mahir Aliyev, Regional Coordinator for Europe at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and Head of the Secretariat of the Tehran Convention. His participation highlighted the connection between the local initiative involving children and the broader international effort to protect the Caspian Sea, develop environmental monitoring and engage society in safeguarding its future.

Aliyev noted that initiatives of this kind give children an opportunity to participate in environmental observation and develop a sense of personal responsibility for protecting the Caspian Sea.

"We are all part of the Caspian ecosystem. The Caspian belongs to all of us, and we all share responsibility for it. Developing this awareness at such a young age will help raise a generation to whom we can entrust the preservation of the unique environment of the Caspian Sea," he stressed.

Caspian Senses Observatory is seen as a first step towards creating a permanent model of inclusive citizen-science monitoring of the Caspian Sea, in which observations made by people with different ways of perceiving their surroundings can be brought together in a shared platform for environmental data and public participation. The pilot programme for children provides an opportunity to test the methodology directly on the coast and develop it further for a broader audience.

Holding the programme at Sea Breeze is also connected with the resort city's broader environmental agenda. Sea Breeze aims to consistently improve the project's environmental sustainability at every stage of its development. Environmental assessments are conducted, water and soil quality are monitored, and the operation of engineering infrastructure is overseen.

Since 2024, Sea Breeze has been connected to centralised water supply and sewerage systems. Drinking water is supplied from centralised sources, while wastewater is directed to the city's wastewater collection and treatment system, preventing its direct discharge into the Caspian Sea.

More than 11 million trees and plants have been planted across the Sea Breeze territory, with landscaping efforts continuing. One of the key urban-planning decisions was the creation of a broad public coastal zone: in some areas, the main development line has been set back 400–500 metres from the shoreline. The area along the sea is intended for landscaping, walking routes, public infrastructure and free public access to the coast.

Thus, Caspian Senses Observatory extends this concept to the level of public participation: the Caspian is not only part of the landscape, but also an environment that people can observe, explore and help preserve together.