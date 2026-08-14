Azerbaijan, China’s CITIC Group discuss $1.5 billion-scale AI computing platform [PHOTOS]

14 August 2026 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport is exploring cooperation with China’s CITIC Group on the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) computing platform planned for Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

Deputy Minister Samaddin Asadov met with a delegation from CITIC Group led by Benjamin Bao, the Chinese state-owned conglomerate’s vice president, to discuss potential areas of cooperation.

A key topic was the planned AI computing platform, which is expected to be developed in stages and have an initial capacity of up to 1 gigawatt (GW). The sides discussed the possibility of involving CITIC Group as a potential partner, including in financing and construction and installation works.

The meeting also covered potential cooperation between CITIC Group and AZCON Holding on projects in the transport and telecommunications sectors, as well as initiatives related to Azerbaijan’s National Artificial Intelligence Center.

The talks are part of Azerbaijan’s broader efforts to develop its digital economy and expand international strategic partnerships in advanced technologies and infrastructure.

CITIC Group is one of China’s largest state-owned enterprises and operates across five major business areas: financial services, industrial manufacturing, advanced materials, infrastructure and urban development. The group’s total assets are estimated at around $1.5 trillion.