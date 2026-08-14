Rainy weather expected in country's regions

14 August 2026 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On August 15, the weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula is expected to be variably cloudy and mostly dry, AzerNEWS reports citing the National Hydrometeorological Service.

Brief rain is possible in some areas in the morning. Moderate northwesterly winds will occasionally strengthen during the day.

Temperatures will range from 22–25°C at night to 29–32°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will be 759 mmHg, while relative humidity will be 70–75 percent at night and 50–55 percent during the day.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, occasional rain is expected in some areas. In isolated areas, the rain may be intense and short-lived, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail.

Precipitation is likely to intensify somewhat in mountainous and foothill areas during the night and morning. Fog is also expected intermittently in some mountainous areas during the night and morning. Moderate easterly winds will prevail.

Temperatures in the regions will range from 22–26°C at night to 32–37°C during the day, while in mountainous areas, temperatures will be 12–17°C at night and 20–25°C during the day.