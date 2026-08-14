Baku, Beijing discuss expansion of law enforcement cooperation [PHOTOS]

14 August 2026 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev received Lu Mei, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Aliyev welcomed the ambassador and highlighted the traditional friendly and partnership relations between Azerbaijan and China, as well as the development of business ties across various fields. He also spoke about cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries.

Kamran Aliyev stressed that China has supported Azerbaijan’s legitimate position and political initiatives on various international platforms for many years. He said that, thanks to the political will of the two countries’ leaders and their regular contacts, Azerbaijan-China relations have developed dynamically in recent years and reached the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

He particularly emphasized Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s two visits to China in 2025 and the signing in April of that year of the Joint Statement on the Establishment of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The high level of bilateral relations has also had a positive impact on ties between the prosecution authorities of Azerbaijan and China, creating favorable conditions for expanding cooperation and exchanging experience on issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the sides also noted that a meeting held in April in Shanghai between Aliyev and Ying Yong, Prosecutor General of China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate, had made a significant contribution to strengthening institutional relations.

The parties exchanged views on combating various forms of crime, practical cooperation and prospects for expanding legal and institutional ties. They also reached agreements on a number of areas of cooperation.

Ambassador Lu Mei thanked the prosecutor general for the warm reception and, speaking about bilateral relations, emphasized that the People's Republic of China attaches great importance to ties with Azerbaijan and that relations between the two countries are developing successfully at a high level.