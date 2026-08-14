NATO jets shoot down drone over Latvian airspace

14 August 2026 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

NATO jets shot down a drone that entered Latvian airspace today, AzerNEWS reports, citing Latvia’s National Armed Forces (NBS) press service.

The drone was intercepted at a high altitude over the village of Rūaķi in Balvi Municipality, NBS Joint Headquarters representative Iveta Bērziņa told Latvian Television.

According to the NBS, the drone entered Latvian airspace as a result of interference from Russian electronic warfare systems.

Fighter jets participating in NATO’s air-policing mission were scrambled after the potential airspace violation was detected. Residents in several regions of Latvia were also alerted about the threat.

Baltic Sea neighbour Finland also imposed temporary aviation and maritime restrictions in the eastern Gulf of Finland on Friday, its defence forces said on X.

It described the move as a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of bystanders and the operational capabilities of authorities to counter potential drones.

Earlier in June, French fighter jets deployed to NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission shot down a drone in Latvia, marking the first time the alliance's rapid-reaction force has downed a stray drone over the country.