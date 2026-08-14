US imposes tariffs on drone imports

14 August 2026 21:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

U.S. President Donald Trump has introduced new tariffs of up to 100% on imports of certain drones and their components, citing national security concerns and the need to strengthen domestic production. The proclamation was signed on August 13, AzerNEWS reports.

Under the new rules, a 100% tariff will apply to drones weighing more than 25 kilograms, as well as unmanned aircraft equipped with thermal imaging systems. The higher rate will also cover docking stations and certain critical components used for these systems. Smaller drones weighing up to 25 kilograms will generally face a 25% tariff.

At the same time, lower rates will apply to imports from several U.S. allies. Drones and components from the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Taiwan will be subject to a 15% tariff, while products from the United Kingdom will face a rate of up to 10%.

According to the Trump administration, the measure is intended to reduce the United States’ dependence on foreign drone supplies, strengthen national security and encourage companies to move more production to the U.S. The tariffs are also part of a broader effort to develop a stronger domestic drone industry and secure critical supply chains.

The decision could have a noticeable impact on the rapidly growing consumer and commercial drone market. Higher import costs may make some foreign-made drones more expensive in the United States, while American manufacturers could gain a competitive advantage.

The move is particularly significant because drones have become increasingly important not only for photography and agriculture, but also for logistics, emergency response, infrastructure inspections and modern warfare. Recent conflicts have demonstrated how inexpensive unmanned systems can play a major role on the battlefield, making drone technology an increasingly important national-security issue.

Interestingly, the announcement has already attracted attention from investors: shares of several U.S. drone companies rose following the news, as markets anticipated that higher import costs could benefit domestic manufacturers.