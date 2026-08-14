Nakhchivan’s new chapter: Heritage, governance and changing regional role

14 August 2026 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Susanber Aghamaliyeva

The latest successful visit to Nakhchivan by Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva is a reaffirmation and triumph of the profound confidence expressed by National Leader Heydar Aliyev in his 2003 address to the Azerbaijani people: “I have as much faith in him as I have in myself, and I have great hopes for his future.”

Over the past 23 years, President Ilham Aliyev’s far-sighted and successful leadership has yielded historic achievements, enabling Azerbaijan to reach the highest heights of national development and international standing. Today’s Azerbaijan is, in essence, the Azerbaijan that National Leader Heydar Aliyev envisioned - a strong, prosperous, self-confident, and dynamically developing state.

The 17th visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has laid the foundation for another historic stage in the region’s socio-economic, cultural, and strategic development. As the head of state noted, this visit, together with the series of events held within its framework, stands as a vivid manifestation of the state’s unwavering attention and support for the comprehensive advancement of the Autonomous Republic.

In the contemporary era, when the forces of cosmopolitanism are gaining momentum in an increasingly globalized world, safeguarding national identity, the national spirit, culture, language, literature, and historical heritage is by no means an easy task. In his interview with Azerbaijan Television in Nakhchivan, President Ilham Aliyev’s particular emphasis on preserving these fundamental values, and his statement that our history, culture, and outstanding national figures constitute a source of pride for us, were deeply heartening and inspiring.

Although our path leads towards the West, our orientation remains rooted in the East. This understanding places before us a fundamental objective: to preserve and safeguard our national values, as well as our historical and cultural heritage, with a profound sense of responsibility.

The following remarks by President Ilham Aliyev represent both the highest tribute to and a profound expression of loyalty to the tireless struggle once waged by National Leader Heydar Aliyev-the living legend of the Soviet era, the founder of modern Azerbaijani statehood, and the architect of the ideology of Azerbaijanism-in pursuit of national ideas and ideals.

“Nakhchivan has also given Azerbaijan many outstanding figures. It was Nakhchivan that gave the Azerbaijani people a great leader such as Heydar Aliyev, our National Leader. The rich history of this region, the courage of its people, their deep devotion to their homeland, and, at the same time, Nakhchivan’s strategic location and potential, as well as the projects being implemented and those planned for the future, are of immense significance not only for Azerbaijan-which, of course, comes first-but also for the wider region.”

The President’s reference to the extensive reconstruction and development work carried out in Nakhchivan over the past 20 years with funding from both the state budget and the local budget is particularly noteworthy. Equally significant is the presence on this visit of our First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, whose noble initiatives in the preservation and promotion of both world and national cultural heritage have earned her widespread recognition.

During the visit, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva accompanied the President and closely reviewed the restoration of the Momine Khatun Mausoleum, regarded as one of the masterpieces of world architectural heritage, while also offering her recommendations regarding the work to be undertaken. The inauguration of the monument dedicated to the renowned architect Ajami Nakhchivani further underscores the enduring state support for the preservation of Azerbaijan’s cultural, spiritual, and national heritage and carries profound cultural and national significance.

President Ilham Aliyev’s emphasis that all these initiatives concerning Nakhchivan are now being pursued systematically and consistently, and that Nakhchivan is receiving comprehensive state attention and support, is of particular significance. The establishment in Nakhchivan of a governance model similar to that implemented in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, effectively bringing these three regions closer together from an administrative perspective, and the President’s statement on the need to improve governance mechanisms while preserving the status of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, have, in fact, clarified a number of issues of fundamental importance.

The President’s words - “Thus, alongside personnel reforms, these structural reforms are, of course, an approach directed towards the ultimate objective: ensuring that this region, this ancient land, continues to develop, and that its people live here in comfort and security and enjoy prosperity”- convey a message of profound significance.

They signify that the hardships caused by years of blockade and shortcomings in governance are now being left behind, heralding a new chapter in which the people of Nakhchivan can look forward to a more secure, prosperous and dignified future.

For the people of Nakhchivan, these words are a long-awaited piece of good news from a leader who remains a source of their trust and inspiration. This short article is, above all, an expression of our sincere gratitude for this vision, this commitment and the hopeful future it promises.

We welcomed with profound joy and gratitude the decision made by the President immediately following his visit to Nakhchivan to allocate 258 million in funding for additional measures aimed at advancing the socio-economic development of the Autonomous Republic, as well as the announcement that a modern 1,000-bed student dormitory will be constructed for Nakhchivan State University.

Firmly believing in the triumph of the principle “We are stronger together,” we are deeply encouraged by the attention and care extended to Nakhchivan-the cradle of an ancient civilisation- by President Ilham Aliyev, a source of inspiration for our people, and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva. Their unwavering commitment gives us reason to believe that the joy, positive impressions and profound sense of gratitude inspired by this historic attention will remain with us not merely in the days ahead, but for a long time to come.

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Susanbar Aghamaliyeva, PhD in Philology, Staff Member of Nakhchivan State University