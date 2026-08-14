Azerbaijan facilitates another Russian grain shipment to Armenia
A new shipment from Russia to Armenia has been transported in transit through Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the press service of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), six wagons carrying 420 tons of wheat were dispatched from Bilajari station toward Boyuk Kesik on August 13.
To date, more than 40,000 tons of grain, nearly 9,000 tons of fertilizer, 1,136 tons of propane, 133 tons of aluminum, 1,114 tons of coal, and 67,000 tons of timber have been transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has exported nearly 15,000 tons of diesel fuel and around 5,000 tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline to Armenia so far.
The development follows a key policy shift announced on October 21, 2025. In a joint press statement with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev confirmed that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the period of occupation. The first shipment under this new framework consisted of Kazakh grain delivered to Armenia.
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