Ukraine to accelerate production of strike weapons, Zelenskyy says

14 August 2026 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine will accelerate the production of strike weapons and expand the development of new air-defense systems, including jet-powered interceptor drones, as Kyiv prepares for the autumn-winter period, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Zelenskyy, defense financing for the coming months was among the key issues discussed during a meeting on Ukraine’s defense needs. Particular attention was given to expanding the production of the country’s most innovative and technologically advanced weapons.

The Ukrainian president noted the priorities include speeding up the production of domestic strike capabilities, developing new types of defensive weapons and increasing the output of interceptor systems designed to counter aerial threats.

He also added that Ukrainian authorities are preparing countermeasures in response to what Kyiv describes as Russia’s plans. He did not provide detailed information about the nature or timing of those measures.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs additional Patriot air-defense interceptors from the United States to withstand attacks during the coming winter.

In an interview with CNN, he stated Ukraine would need roughly 5% of the number of Patriot interceptor missiles currently available to the United States to help the country get through the winter. He stressed that receiving around 10% would allow Ukraine to significantly strengthen its defenses against ballistic missiles.