Sweden votes to lower criminal responsibility age to 14

14 August 2026 22:24 (UTC+04:00)

Sweden’s Parliament, the Riksdag, has approved a proposal to lower the age of criminal responsibility to 14 for certain serious crimes. The measure is part of a broader package of tougher rules targeting juvenile crime and organized criminal networks. According to the government, the changes are aimed at responding to the growing involvement of increasingly younger people in serious criminal activity, AzerNEWS reports.

The decision follows several months of political debate. The government initially proposed lowering the age to 13, but that proposal failed to gain sufficient support. A revised proposal setting the minimum age at 14 was then introduced. The new rules are intended to apply for a five-year period, with most of the changes scheduled to enter into force on September 10, 2026.

Under the new legislation, 14-year-olds suspected of certain particularly serious offences could face criminal penalties, including imprisonment. The reform also includes tougher rules for young offenders, reduced sentence discounts for those under 18, and stricter forms of youth supervision.

Swedish authorities have been preparing for the possibility of younger offenders entering the criminal justice system. The government has also introduced measures allowing law enforcement to use additional investigative tools in cases involving children under 15, including searches and, in certain circumstances, the collection of biometric data.

The reform is particularly notable because Sweden has traditionally placed strong emphasis on rehabilitation rather than imprisonment for young offenders. The decision therefore represents a significant shift in the country’s approach to juvenile crime.

An important factor behind the change is the growing concern over criminal gangs recruiting minors to carry out serious offences. Swedish authorities have warned that young people are increasingly being drawn into organized crime, sometimes because their age makes them less likely to face traditional criminal penalties. The government hopes that tougher legislation will help address this trend, although the reform is also likely to fuel debate over how to balance public safety with the rights and rehabilitation of children.