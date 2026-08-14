Kazakhstan launches major logistics hub

14 August 2026 22:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A major transport and logistics hub worth approximately $60.4 million has been launched in Kazakhstan’s Almaty Region, AzerNEWS reports.

The Kusto Logistics multimodal complex is located in the Ili District and covers an area of more than 26.5 hectares. The facility includes railway infrastructure, a container terminal, two warehouses, loading and unloading areas, road logistics facilities, and an administrative center.

The complex is designed to handle up to 100,000 containers per year and more than 111,000 tons of cargo per month. A 45-ton-capacity crane has also been installed on the site, allowing the facility to process up to 25 containers per hour.

The project is expected to create around 100 new jobs. At the same time, construction is underway on a grain terminal capable of storing up to 14,000 tons of agricultural products, which will further expand the hub’s capabilities.

According to Kanat Kopbaev, co-founder of Kusto Group, approximately 80% of Kazakhstan’s container traffic passes through the Almaty transport hub. The new facility is therefore expected to become an important link between the northern and southern parts of the country while strengthening Kazakhstan’s connections with neighboring states.

The terminal officially began operations with the departure of its first container train, marking the start of what could become a significant new chapter for regional freight transportation.

The project is particularly important because Kazakhstan is located along key routes connecting China, Central Asia, Russia and Europe. The development of modern multimodal terminals could help the country strengthen its role as a major transit hub and take greater advantage of the growing trade between China and European markets.