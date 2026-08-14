Italy’s government debt hits record €3.2 trillion in June
Last June, general government debt increased by €26.2 billion compared to the previous month, reaching a record €3,207.2 billion, the Bank of Italy said Friday, AzerNEWS reports, citing ANSA.
In its publication "Public Finance: Requirement and Debt", the central bank said the increase reflects the general government borrowing requirement (€13.3 billion), the growth in Treasury liquidity (€9.8 billion, to €61.7 billion), as well as the effect of issuance and redemption spreads and premiums, the revaluation of inflation-linked securities, and exchange rate fluctuations (€3.1 billion).
With reference to the breakdown by subsector, the change in debt is attributable to that of central government (€26.9 billion), partially offset by the decrease in local government debt (€0.7 billion).
The average residual maturity remained stable at 7.9 years.
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