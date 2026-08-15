Oil spill covers more than 300 square kilometers in Strait of Hormuz

15 August 2026 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A major oil spill has been recorded in the Strait of Hormuz, with the oil slick covering more than 300 square kilometers and reaching Iran’s coastline, AzerNEWS reports, citing international media outlets.

Satellite imagery indicates that the spill is likely linked to the Minoan Pioneer, a bulk carrier that was attacked near Oman on August 3. Initial estimates suggest that more than 380,000 liters of oil may have entered the sea as a result of the incident.

The oil has reached Iran’s Qeshm Island, raising serious concerns about potential damage to mangrove forests, coral reefs, sea turtles and local fishing grounds. Environmental experts have warned that prolonged leakage could cause significant harm to marine ecosystems and coastal communities.

The Minoan Pioneer, a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier, was reportedly struck by an unidentified projectile while sailing near Oman. Maritime security sources have described the incident as a suspected Iranian attack. Satellite analysis has subsequently linked the vessel to the oil slick that reached Qeshm Island.

However, the circumstances surrounding the attack and the source of the pollution remain politically sensitive. Iranian officials have blamed a foreign vessel for the environmental damage and called for compensation, while independent satellite analysis has pointed to the Minoan Pioneer as the likely source.

The spill comes amid heightened tensions and a series of attacks involving commercial vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz, adding to concerns over the environmental consequences of the ongoing maritime conflict.