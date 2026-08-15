Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 20 as search and rescue operations continue

15 August 2026 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The death toll from a powerful earthquake off the coast of Indonesia’s Flores Island has risen to 20, AzerNEWS reported, citing media outlets.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the northern coast of Flores early Saturday, followed by several strong aftershocks. Rescue teams are continuing to assess the extent of the damage and search affected areas.

Earlier, authorities in East Nusa Tenggara province reported that five people had died and several others had been injured. Buildings and homes were damaged, while landslides blocked or damaged several roads.

East Nusa Tenggara Governor Melki Laka Lena said during a press conference in Kupang that authorities were still collecting information to determine the full scale of the destruction.

Earlier updates from rescue services had put the death toll at one and then two, with four people reported injured.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at 5:58 a.m. local time on Saturday, or 1:58 a.m. Baku time. The epicenter was located about 68 kilometers from the city of Ende in East Nusa Tenggara province, at a relatively shallow depth.

Indonesia is particularly vulnerable to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because the country lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” one of the world’s most seismically active zones.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia in early July, although no deaths or major damage were reported.