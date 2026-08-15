Iran says no decision yet on resuming negotiations with US
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the statement, which was reported by the ISNA news agency, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the minister, despite mediation efforts by Qatar and Pakistan to relay messages and maintain communication, no final decision has yet been made on resuming negotiations.
Araghchi said that the communication channels previously used have lost their effectiveness. Iran is currently developing a temporary communication mechanism, which could eventually become a permanent arrangement. The minister did not specify which communication channel he was referring to.
He also recalled that under the Islamabad Memorandum, the parties committed to ending military operations. According to Araghchi, the United States violated the agreement.
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