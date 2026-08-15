Apple developed its own AI model for China

15 August 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Apple is developing a large language model specifically for the Chinese market in partnership with Chinese technology giant Alibaba. The information was reported by three sources familiar with the matter, AzerNEWS reports.

Previously, Apple had planned to use AI models from local Chinese technology companies for its users in the country, as foreign AI services such as ChatGPT and Claude are not officially available in China. The new model is expected to take into account China’s strict regulatory requirements and content restrictions.

Apple Intelligence could become available to Chinese users in the coming months following the release of the next major iOS update. Developing its own localized AI model would give Apple greater control over its AI features and could help the company adapt them more effectively to the Chinese market.

The move is particularly important as Apple faces growing competition from Huawei and other Chinese smartphone manufacturers, which are rapidly integrating AI into their devices. A potential partnership with Alibaba could help Apple speed up the launch of Apple Intelligence in China.

Interestingly, the project could also signal a broader shift in Apple’s AI strategy. Instead of relying on a single global AI system, the company may increasingly develop region-specific solutions to meet different countries’ regulations and requirements. For Apple, successfully launching Apple Intelligence in China could be an important step in maintaining its position in one of the world’s largest smartphone markets.