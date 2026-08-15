Baku Metro Red and Green lines to be separated in major 28 May Project

15 August 2026 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Train services between Baku Metro’s 28 May and Nizami stations have been temporarily suspended starting today as major construction work gets underway to separate the Red and Green lines.

AzerNEWS reports that the construction phase of the project is expected to last approximately 10–11 months. The project is being implemented under Azerbaijan’s 2025–2030 State Program on Improving Transport Infrastructure in Baku and Surrounding Areas, approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

Separating the Red and Green lines is intended to eliminate the existing operational dependence between the two lines, ease passenger congestion at stations, reduce intervals between trains and make metro operations more reliable and efficient.

At present, passengers traveling in different directions share the same platform at 28 May station. This creates significant overcrowding, particularly during peak hours, making it more difficult for passengers to board and leave trains.

Once the works are completed, passengers traveling toward Icherisheher will use the platform at 28 May station, while those heading toward Darnagul will use the platform at Jafar Jabbarli station.

Meanwhile, construction of a second passenger staircase connecting 28 May and Jafar Jabbarli stations is nearing completion. Once opened, the new connection is expected to allow passengers to move between the two stations more quickly and conveniently.

Additional measures have also been introduced to accommodate passengers who may shift to bus services during the metro disruption. The Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) launched six new express bus routes on August 14.

The new express routes are:

M1: Elmler Akademiyasi and 28 May metro stations;

M2: Inshaatchilar, Nizami and 28 May metro stations;

M3: 20 Yanvar, Nizami and 28 May metro stations;

M4: 20 Yanvar and Koroglu metro stations;

M5: 20 Yanvar and Ganjlik metro stations;

M6: Elmler Akademiyasi and Ganjlik metro stations.

In addition, the number of buses operating on 20 regular routes — 2, 6, 7A, 9, 10, 14, 17, 18, 26, 61, 65, 79, 85, 88, 88A, 93, 133, 165, 199 and 202 — has been increased.

Further changes concern routes 32, 49, 120E and 125, which serve the 28 May Transport Interchange Center. From August 15, the final stops of these routes have been relocated to areas around Samad Vurgun Garden.

The new terminal stop for routes 32 and 49 is on Dilara Aliyeva Street, while the terminal stops for routes 120E and 125 are located on Pushkin Street.