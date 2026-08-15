Climatologists assess chances of 2026 temperature record

15 August 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

2026 could become the hottest year in the history of meteorological observations, according to a forecast by Berkeley Earth, a US-based nonprofit organization specializing in climate research. The organization currently estimates a 69% chance that 2026 will set a new global temperature record, while the probability of it ranking second is around 30%, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Berkeley Earth, July 2026 was the second-hottest July ever recorded. Record-high monthly temperatures were observed across approximately 8.5% of the Earth’s surface, including parts of the Mediterranean, Southern Europe, western Russia, Siberia and Central Asia. In total, new July temperature records were reported in 32 countries.

The extreme heat has been particularly noticeable in Europe. On August 10, reports said that the United Kingdom and France were preparing for a fifth heatwave of the year. The unusually hot conditions began affecting parts of Europe in late May and have persisted for months, putting pressure on both residents and critical infrastructure.

The consequences of the heat are going far beyond uncomfortable temperatures. Prolonged hot and dry conditions are increasing the risk of wildfires, putting additional pressure on electricity networks and reducing water supplies in some regions. In July, global sea-surface temperatures also reached a record high for that month, adding another warning sign for the climate system.

What makes the situation particularly striking is how consistently recent years have broken temperature records. Berkeley Earth says that 2025 was already the third-warmest year on record, behind only 2024 and 2023. Moreover, all 11 years from 2015 to 2025 rank among the 11 warmest years ever measured.

If 2026 does become the hottest year on record, it would be another indication that extreme heat is becoming an increasingly persistent feature of the global climate rather than an occasional anomaly.