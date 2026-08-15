Rain and thunderstorms continue across Azerbaijan on August 15

15 August 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Actual weather conditions on August 15 have been released, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the National Hydrometeorology Service, intermittent rain is continuing in some parts of the country, with heavy showers and thunderstorms reported.

Rainfall totals reached 24 millimeters in Astara; 15 millimeters in Dashkasan, Gadabay and Gusar; 13 millimeters in Guba; 12 millimeters in Oghuz; 8 millimeters in Shahdag; 6 millimeters in Shaki; 5 millimeters in Lankaran; 4 millimeters in Naftalan; 3 millimeters in Mingachevir and Ganja; and 2 millimeters in Saribash (Gakh), Balakan, Shabran and Goranboy. Up to 1 millimeter of rainfall was recorded in Nakhchivan, Shahbuz, Tovuz, Shamkir, Goygol, Zagatala, Khachmaz, Shamakhi, Gobustan, Altiaghaj, Tartar, Barda, Yevlakh, Goychay, Zardab, Kurdamir, Lerik, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Lachin, Gubadli, Shusha, Khankendi, Khojaly and Fuzuli, as well as in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula.

A northwesterly wind is blowing in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, with maximum wind speeds reaching 19 meters per second. In Julfa, easterly winds have reached a maximum speed of 21 meters per second.

Maximum temperatures reached 32 degrees Celsius in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, 36 degrees in the lowland regions and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and 21 degrees in mountainous areas.