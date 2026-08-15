Russia sends another 560 tons of wheat to Armenia through Azerbaijan

15 August 2026 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Another shipment from Russia to Armenia was carried out in transit through Azerbaijan on August 15, AzerNEWS reports.

A train carrying 560 tons of wheat in eight railcars departed from Bilajari station and headed toward Boyuk Kesik, on Azerbaijan’s border with Georgia.

The latest shipment is part of a growing flow of Russian goods being transported to Armenia through Azerbaijani territory. To date, more than 42,000 tons of grain, nearly 9,000 tons of fertilizer, 1,136 tons of propane, 133 tons of aluminum, 1,114 tons of coal and 67,000 tons of timber have been transported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

At the same time, Azerbaijan has exported nearly 15,000 tons of diesel fuel and approximately 5,000 tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline to Armenia.

The latest shipment follows several other Russian wheat deliveries through Azerbaijan in recent months, underscoring the emergence of a regular transit route between Russia and Armenia across Azerbaijani territory.