Azerbaijan wins bronze as Saleh Sultanov shines at European Para Judo Championships

15 August 2026 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The European Para Judo Championships have got underway in Heidelberg, Germany, with Azerbaijan represented by Saleh Sultanov in the J1 -81 kg category.

AzerNEWS reports that Sultanov began his campaign with a defeat to France’s Cyril Jonard in the quarterfinals.

He then secured a place in the bronze-medal bout by defeating Aleksandr Zhuzhgov, competing under a neutral flag, in the repechage.

Sultanov went on to beat Georgia’s Mishiko Shiobrishvili in the decisive bronze-medal contest, earning a place on the podium at the European Championships.

The official competition results confirm Sultanov finished third in the J1 -81 kg category, alongside Magomedzakir Magomedov, while Georgia’s Saba Bagdavadze won the European title and France’s Cyril Jonard took silver.