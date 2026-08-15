Azerbaijan wins bronze as Saleh Sultanov shines at European Para Judo Championships
The European Para Judo Championships have got underway in Heidelberg, Germany, with Azerbaijan represented by Saleh Sultanov in the J1 -81 kg category.
AzerNEWS reports that Sultanov began his campaign with a defeat to France’s Cyril Jonard in the quarterfinals.
He then secured a place in the bronze-medal bout by defeating Aleksandr Zhuzhgov, competing under a neutral flag, in the repechage.
Sultanov went on to beat Georgia’s Mishiko Shiobrishvili in the decisive bronze-medal contest, earning a place on the podium at the European Championships.
The official competition results confirm Sultanov finished third in the J1 -81 kg category, alongside Magomedzakir Magomedov, while Georgia’s Saba Bagdavadze won the European title and France’s Cyril Jonard took silver.
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