15 August 2026 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Liverpool’s majority owner, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), has reached an agreement with 1892 Holdings to sell a 30% stake in the English football club. One of the company’s major investors is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

AzerNEWS reports that the agreement was announced by Liverpool’s official communications team.

The transaction values the 30% stake at £1.65 billion ($2.23 billion), while Liverpool’s overall valuation is estimated at more than $6 billion.

FSG acquired Liverpool in 2010 for approximately £300 million. The latest deal highlights the substantial increase in the club’s value over the past 16 years.

Bezos, who is among the world’s wealthiest individuals, ranks third on Forbes’ list of the world’s richest people, with an estimated fortune of $271.4 billion.