South Korea urges North Korea to discuss ending Korean War

15 August 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has called on North Korea to begin direct talks on formally ending the Korean War and to discuss ways to halt the development of Pyongyang’s nuclear program, AzerNEWS reports, citing Yonhap.

Lee made the proposal during a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule, which lasted from 1910 to 1945.

“Let us abandon our intentions to threaten each other and begin talks, as direct parties to the conflict, on ending the long-running war,” Lee said. He added that the two sides could also discuss effective ways to prevent North Korea from further developing its nuclear capabilities.

The South Korean president said his government remains committed to formally ending the war and replacing what he described as an “unstable armistice system” with a permanent peace regime.

The Korean War ended in an armistice in 1953 rather than a peace treaty, meaning the two Koreas technically remain at war.