Azerbaijan’s Khankendi and Romania’s Baia Mare to become sister cities

15 August 2026 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

The meeting also covered the establishment and development of ties between Khankendi and Baia Mare, the implementation of joint projects, the exchange of experience and other matters of mutual interest.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Elchin Yusubov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, who is visiting Romania, and Ioan Doru Dancus, the mayor of Baia Mare.

Azerbaijan’s Khankendi and Romania’s Baia Mare are set to become sister cities, AzerNEWS reports.

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