Ukraine strike may have hit Russian Soyuz rocket production facility

15 August 2026 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Ukrainian forces may have struck the Progress Rocket and Space Center (RSC) in Samara on the night of August 15. The facility produces Soyuz rockets, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Defense Express.

The outlet noted local residents reported explosions and a major fire after a missile threat was declared in the Samara region. Although local authorities have not denied that an unidentified industrial facility was hit, there has been no official confirmation that the Progress RSC was specifically targeted.

Defense Express noted that the Progress RSC is a key Russian facility producing launch vehicles from the Soyuz family, including Soyuz-2.1b rockets. These rockets are used to launch Russian military satellites as well as satellites for the Rassvet project, which Moscow considers an analogue of the Starlink system.

According to preliminary assessments, the possible strike may have hit the western section of the complex, where its main production facilities are located and the final stages of rocket assembly are carried out. However, the publication stressed that satellite imagery is needed to confirm the extent and consequences of the attack.

According to Defense Express, if a strike on the Progress RSC is confirmed, it could significantly constrain Russia’s capacity to produce launch vehicles.