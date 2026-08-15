Neftchi sign American guard Jerod Robinson for rest of season

15 August 2026 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijani basketball club Neftchi have strengthened their roster with the signing of American guard Jerod Robinson, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the club, the Baku-based team has reached an agreement with the 25-year-old player, who will remain with Neftchi until the end of the current season.

Robinson previously played for the Shepherd University Rams in NCAA Division II, the second tier of the U.S. college basketball system.

The signing is expected to add further depth to Neftchi’s backcourt as the club continues its campaign this season.