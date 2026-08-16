US State Department notifies Congress of extension of Azerbaijan's waiver from Section 907
The U.S. Department of State has informed Congress that it has extended the waiver of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act with regard to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.
The notification, dated August 10, has been formally entered into the official record of the U.S. Congress.
The State Department submitted the document to the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Section 907, enacted in 1992, limits U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan. However, in 2001, Congress granted the U.S. president the authority to waive those restrictions.
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