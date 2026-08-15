EasyJet crew members in France have gone on strike

15 August 2026 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A strike by EasyJet crew members in France could affect around 80 flights on August 15 and 16, potentially disrupting travel during the busy summer holiday period.

AzerNEWS reports that a representative of the SNPNC-FO trade union, around 40 EasyJet flights departing from France are expected to be canceled on Saturday, with a similar number potentially affected on Sunday.

EasyJet, which operates six bases in France, has not yet specified which airports will be affected by the strike. The airline said it would take all possible measures to minimize disruption and offer passengers whose flights are canceled either a free transfer to another flight or a refund.

The strike was jointly called by the SNPNC-FO, UNPNC-CFDT and UNAC-CFE-CGC unions following unsuccessful negotiations with the airline over working conditions.

The unions have raised concerns about unstable work schedules, last-minute changes, inconvenient flight schedules for crew members and consecutive flights being assigned over several days.

EasyJet, meanwhile, has called on the unions to abandon what it described as an “opportunistic action” over the weekend. The airline said it had put forward a number of measures to address the unions’ concerns and argued that the strike was taking place outside the framework of the formal negotiation process.

Further negotiations between the airline and unions are scheduled to take place in September.