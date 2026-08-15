Circassian activists allege Russian military forcibly mobilised man who later died in custody

15 August 2026 18:53 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Circassian activists have alleged that Nurdin (Nazhmuddin) Karaf was forcibly mobilised by the Russian military and subsequently died after being subjected to severe torture at a mobilisation camp, AzerNEWS reports via OC Media.

The International Circassian Committee made the allegations in a statement published on August 11, citing sources familiar with the case.

According to the committee, Karaf was taken to a mobilisation camp after allegedly refusing to participate in Russia's war against Ukraine. Activists claim he was subjected to severe torture at the undisclosed facility and later died from his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding Karaf's death remain unverified independently.

The committee also said Karaf's family had been denied a request to receive his body. Relatives reportedly fear that even if the remains are eventually returned, their condition could make it difficult to determine the cause of death.

The case gained wider attention after Karaf's father, Khalid Karaf, began searching for his son. Earlier reports said Khalid received threatening phone calls during his efforts and was allegedly warned that his son's life could be endangered if he continued activities related to Circassian rights.

After Khalid spoke publicly about the calls, he and his wife were reportedly taken by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) to an FSB facility in Nalchik. According to activists, officers there threatened to forcibly enlist him to fight in Ukraine.

Khalid later released a video saying that his son had voluntarily served in the Russian army under contract. Circassian activists familiar with the case dispute this account, arguing that the statement was made under pressure and should therefore not be treated as reliable evidence of Karaf's military status.

The International Circassian Committee said sources it described as being close to Russian security services provided a different account. According to those sources, Karaf was not a contract soldier but had been forcibly mobilised and was preparing to be sent to the war in Ukraine.

The committee further alleged that Karaf resisted deployment and was subsequently taken to a mobilisation camp, where he allegedly died following severe torture.

An image circulating on social media purportedly showing Karaf in a Russian military uniform and holding a weapon has also been questioned by the committee, which believes the image may have been generated or manipulated using artificial intelligence.

Neither the Russian authorities nor the Russian military has publicly confirmed the allegations concerning Karaf's alleged forced mobilisation, detention or death.