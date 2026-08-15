Three Iranian pilots reportedly held by Qatar for six months

15 August 2026 22:59 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Three Iranian military pilots were reportedly captured alive by Qatari forces and have been held for approximately six months, AzerNEWS informs.

The Fars news agency reported the claim, citing General Seyyed Mohammad Bagherzadeh, commander of the Missing Persons Search Committee of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

According to Bagherzadeh, the three Iranian pilots were captured alive by Qatari forces after their Su-24 fighter jets crashed during attacks in March.

The pilots were identified as Javad Salehi, Abdolmajid Dashtian and Omran Behraveshi.

Bagherzadeh said that despite nearly six months having passed since the pilots were captured, the Qatari government had not allowed them to communicate with their families or with Iranian officials involved in investigating their whereabouts.

He alleged that the Qatari government had so far failed to respect the rights of the detainees, in violation of international law and regulations, including the four Geneva Conventions concerning the protection of prisoners of war.

Bagherzadeh added that despite diplomatic efforts and related initiatives, the pilots had still not been allowed to meet, be interviewed by, or communicate with their families or Iranian officials investigating their fate.