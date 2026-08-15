11 killed in Israeli strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon

15 August 2026 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

The newspaper noted that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have not yet commented on the strikes. However, the Israeli military has previously confirmed carrying out strikes against Hezbollah facilities in response to attacks targeting Israeli troops.

The strikes killed four people in the town of Deir ez-Zahrani and seven in the town of Ansar, while three others were injured.

Eleven people have been killed in an Israeli military strike targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, AzerNEWS reports, citing local media outlets

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