IDF targets senior Hezbollah commander in Southern Lebanon

16 August 2026 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Saturday that Abu Hassan Alaa, a senior commander of Hezbollah's Badr Unit, had been killed following an attack on Israeli troops in southern Lebanon, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement, the IDF said Alaa was targeted over Hezbollah's activities against Israeli soldiers operating in the security zone.

According to the Israeli military, Alaa was involved in organizing numerous attacks against Israeli forces, including the launch of explosive-laden drones targeting Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.

The IDF also reported that in recent years, Alaa had commanded several Hezbollah combat units involved in operations against Israeli military personnel and civilians.

The military described his elimination as a significant blow to Hezbollah's command capabilities.

It was noted that the strikes were carried out in response to an attack by Hezbollah militants against Israeli soldiers in the Ali al-Taher mountain range in southern Lebanon. Three Israeli soldiers were wounded in the incident.

Image: Israel Defense Forces