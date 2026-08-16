Iran, Oman agree on new shipping route through Strait of Hormuz

16 August 2026 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated that Tehran and Muscat have agreed on the route for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, although some issues remain under discussion, AzerNEWS reports, citing Press TV.

Earlier, Baghaei said that Iran and Oman had reached an agreement on the geographical coordinates of a new route through the Strait of Hormuz.

He stressed, however, that the agreement between Tehran and Muscat does not mean the immediate reopening of the strait.

According to Baghaei, further developments will depend on the actions taken by the United States.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.