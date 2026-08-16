Germany’s auto industry loses over 42,000 jobs in six months

16 August 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Germany’s struggling automotive industry is facing further pressure as employment in the sector continues to decline, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Germany’s Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the number of people employed at automotive manufacturing companies fell by 42,300, or 5.8%, in the first six months of the year compared with the same period in 2025.

Following the decline, employment in Germany’s automotive industry dropped to 691,500. This is the lowest level recorded since 2005.

Despite the decline, the automotive industry remains Germany’s second-largest industrial sector after mechanical engineering, which employs around 905,900 people.

The sharpest employment decline within the automotive sector was recorded in the production of vehicle parts and accessories. Employment in this segment fell by 7.6% to 219,500.

Employment in the production of vehicles and engines declined by 6.1% over the same period.

Across Germany’s manufacturing sector as a whole, employment fell by 2.7% year-on-year to 5.29 million during the reporting period, highlighting the broader challenges facing the country’s industrial economy.