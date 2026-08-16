Georgia confirms fuel shipment to Abkhazia amid controversy over Russia link

16 August 2026 09:37 (UTC+04:00)

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A Georgian company has confirmed that it supplied around 300 tonnes of petrol to Abkhazia, saying the shipment was carried out legally under a government-issued authorization to operate in the region, AzerNEWS reports.

The shipment has sparked controversy in Georgia amid speculation that Georgian fuel could ultimately have been used to supply Russian military personnel stationed in Abkhazia.

According to RFE/RL, the petrol was imported by Solidus, whose permit to operate in Abkhazia was extended for another three months under a decree signed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on August 11.

The decision has drawn criticism from Georgian opposition parties and civil society groups, who have questioned the circumstances surrounding the shipment and the government's authorization.

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who remains imprisoned on various charges, also commented on the issue.

Writing on Facebook, Saakashvili claimed that the fuel was "actually going to the southern regions of Russia," which he said were experiencing shortages following Ukrainian strikes.

The allegations regarding the ultimate destination and possible use of the fuel have not been independently confirmed.