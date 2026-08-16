Moscow Region drone attack hits another Wildberries warehouse

16 August 2026 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A Wildberries warehouse in Koledino and the Northern Domodedovo logistics complex in Russia's Moscow Region came under attack amid a large-scale drone strike, AzerNEWS reports.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that around 600 drones had flown toward the Moscow region from the evening until 6:30 a.m. local time. According to the mayor, 201 drones were destroyed or intercepted over the Moscow Region.

Amid the attacks, a major fire broke out at a Wildberries logistics complex in the settlement of Koledino near Podolsk. Covering more than 200,000 square metres, the facility is reportedly the company’s largest warehouse in Russia.

A fire was also reported at another major logistics centre in the Domodedovo district of the Moscow Region.

Russian authorities have not provided full details on the extent of the damage or possible casualties.

The incident was reported amid a series of drone attacks targeting locations across Russia. Wildberries facilities have previously been affected by fires following reported attacks, resulting in substantial losses for the company.

Amid the continuing attacks, Kazakhstan's Minister of Trade, Arman Shakkaliyev, announced that Wildberries plans to build logistics warehouses in Kazakhstan. However, on August 5, the e-commerce company said it has no plans to relocate its main logistics hubs outside Russia, while confirming it will continue expanding its network by constructing new facilities abroad.