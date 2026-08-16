NATO fighter intercepts drone over Romania
A Spanish fighter jet deployed in Romania as part of a NATO mission shot down a drone that entered Romanian airspace near the borders with Ukraine and Moldova, AzerNEWS reports, citing Romania’s Defense Ministry.
According to the ministry, the drone, which had entered Romanian airspace from Moldova, was intercepted by an F-18 fighter jet at 5:01 a.m. local time.
The ministry also warned that debris from the drone could have fallen in an uninhabited area near Galați, close to the Ukrainian border.
Romania, a NATO member with a population of around 19 million, has been among the alliance’s countries most exposed to the consequences of the war in Ukraine. Its eastern border along the Black Sea lies close to areas that have been repeatedly targeted by strikes.
Other NATO members on the alliance’s eastern flank, including Poland and the Baltic states, have also reported repeated airspace violations.
On Friday, NATO said that a drone entering Latvian airspace had been shot down by Italian fighter jets.
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